FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

