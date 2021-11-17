FYDcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,897.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $62,897.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 594,805,961 coins and its circulating supply is 564,750,126 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.