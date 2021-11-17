G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 4,603 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.59%.
About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
