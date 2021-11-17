G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 4,603 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

