Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $3.54 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded up 213.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00222270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

