Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,724. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.