Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMDA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.79.

GMDA opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Gamida Cell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

