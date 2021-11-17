GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit Sells 42,184 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 1,096,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,826. The company has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

