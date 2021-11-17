Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.62%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

