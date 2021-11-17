Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 46.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

