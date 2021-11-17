Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

