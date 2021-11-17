Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,710 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

