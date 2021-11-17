Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,714 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.