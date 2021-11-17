Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT) (NYSE:GZT) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.66. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13.

About Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.