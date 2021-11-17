GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $41.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

