General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.