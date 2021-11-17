GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,557.62

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $58,557.62 and approximately $44.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,080,134 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

