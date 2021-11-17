Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 606.79 ($7.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 708.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total transaction of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

