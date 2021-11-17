Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GNW stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,490,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

