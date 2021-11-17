Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,461 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

