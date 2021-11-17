Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,001 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 35,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.79%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

