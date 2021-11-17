Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,685 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of DouYu International worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.