Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,424 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Mistras Group worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MG shares. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MG stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.90 million, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

