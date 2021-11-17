Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 414,483 Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 414,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Finance Of America Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, President Graham Fleming bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of FOA opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance Of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

