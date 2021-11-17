Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.