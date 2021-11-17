Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 182.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luther Burbank by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

