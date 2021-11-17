GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.05. GeoPark shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 5.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $773.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.91.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

