Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GNGBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. 1,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Getinge has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.