Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.89

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.