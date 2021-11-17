GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $12.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $46.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.88 billion to $46.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.78 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

