Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 98.4% in October

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the October 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

