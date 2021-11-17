Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $201.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.63.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.02. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

