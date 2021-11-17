Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Aegis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price objective upped by Aegis from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $26,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

