Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,611 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,407 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 330,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

