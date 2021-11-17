Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 4,155 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.