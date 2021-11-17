Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.