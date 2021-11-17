Gnosis 1-Day Volume Tops $7.71 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $407.82 or 0.00676438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $613.61 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

