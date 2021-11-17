GoByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $221.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $373,083.17 and approximately $221.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

