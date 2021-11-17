Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 35,420 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 63.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

