Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) by 288.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.27% of Growth Capital Acquisition worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

