Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,089.99 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $932.50 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,088.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.