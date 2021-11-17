Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 755,495 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 755,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.16% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $496,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $745,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

