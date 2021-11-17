Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Rite Aid worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

