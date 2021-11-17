Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 159,730 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 188.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

