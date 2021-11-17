Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s current price.
TSE:FOOD opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.63. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$6.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The stock has a market cap of C$530.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57.
About Goodfood Market
Featured Article: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.