Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GRC stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

