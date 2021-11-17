Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $89,129.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00003768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $89,129.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,767 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

