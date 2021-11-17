Govi (GOVI) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Govi has a market cap of $20.37 million and $1.32 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00003499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,690,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

