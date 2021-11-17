Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

GCM opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. Gran Colombia Gold has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$564.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Hernan Martinez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

