Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:GCM traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.76. 98,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,339. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$567.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

