Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the October 14th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.
Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
