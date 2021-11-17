Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the October 14th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

